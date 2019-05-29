Amber Alert issued for East Texas 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger

HENDERSON, Texas (KXAN) — Police in the East Texas town of Henderson are looking for a two-year-old girl who they say is in grave danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for Ariel Smith who was last seen at an apartment in Henderson Tuesday night at about 10:25 p.m.

Police describe the toddler as being about two feet, one inch tall and weighing about 39 pounds. She has black braided hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt. There is a two-inch scar on the right side of her neck.

Lamarcus Smith, 41 is also sought by authorities in connection with Ariel's disappearance. He is described as being about six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. There is a tattoo on his chest and right arm.

Police don't know what vehicle Smith is driving.

If you have any information about Ariel Smith's abduction, call the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.