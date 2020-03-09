Another earthquake reported near Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Another earthquake was reported northeast of Odessa early Monday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred about six miles northeast of Odessa near Faudree road just before 3 a.m.
The USGS says it was a 2.5 magnitude earthquake. You can see the full report from the USGS here.
Latest Posts:
- LIVE NOW: Coronavirus closes sites around the world; stocks, oil prices sink
- Flu has killed 20,000 Americans so far this season, including 136 children, CDC says
- All women mariachi band hoping to break gender stereotypes
- ‘I sing in or out of uniform at the drop of a dime’: Richmond police officer shows off soulful vocals
- As outbreak spreads, schools face dilemma in going online