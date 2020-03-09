Another earthquake reported near Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Another earthquake was reported northeast of Odessa early Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred about six miles northeast of Odessa near Faudree road just before 3 a.m.

The USGS says it was a 2.5 magnitude earthquake. You can see the full report from the USGS here.

Latest Posts: