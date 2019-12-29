At least 2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Texas church

(NBC) – Two people are dead and another person is in critical condition Sunday after a reported shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas.

Police responded to the reports of a shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ around 10:00 a.m. local time, authorities said. At least one person was found dead at the scene while another died as they were being transported to a hospital, according to NBC Dallas-Forth Worth.

Mike Drivdahl of the Fort Worth Fire Department told NBC News Sunday that the situation was “stabilized” and there was no active threat to the community.

Police believe the suspected gunman is among the three patients involved in the shooting, Drivdahl said.

The Forth Worth Police Department confirmed to NBC News that they were assisting the local authorities, but could not provide further comment.

White Settlement is a suburb about 15 minutes west of downtown Fort Worth.

White Settlement received its name in the 1800s by Native Americans after non-Indigenous families began to settle in the area, according to the city’s website.