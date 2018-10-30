Authorities find “no viable threat” after evacuation at the Texas Capitol due to suspicious package

“Authorities find “no viable threat” after evacuation at the Texas Capitol due to a suspicious package” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

A portion of the Texas Capitol was evacuated Tuesday after a state representative reported receiving a suspicious package and letter, but law enforcement officials said that “no viable threat was discovered.”

Officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, including bomb squad officers, responded to the scene and multiple representatives’ offices were evacuated. No details were released about who received the package or what made it suspicious.

“DPS has cleared the scene and no viable threat was discovered, and the area was reopened to the public,” the agency said in a statement.

The Texas Legislature is not currently in session.

This developing story will be updated soon.