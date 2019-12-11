Big Spring tables motion to make it a sanctuary city for the unborn

“The ordinance that was given to us couldn’t even be enforced unless Roe v. Wade is overturned.”

BIG SPRING, Texas (BIG2/FOX24) – An ordinance to make Big Spring a sanctuary city for the unborn was proposed to city council at its November meeting. After a long-awaited month, the council reconvened for its first hearing Tuesday night.

“I’d like to think that we’re all neighbors,” said Big Spring Mayor, Shannon Thomason. “And if we can’t talk about it, where does that leave us?”

Currently, women have the liberty to choose whether or not they wish to keep or abort a pregnancy. This decision is allowed following the case of Roe v. Wade.

“I don’t think these young people understand how hard we worked to get women’s rights,” explained resident, Marianne Williams. “Roe v. Wade was a big victory for us, and we’re going back 40, 50 years. To me, that’s not progress, that’s going back to a time when women didn’t have any rights.”

But pro-life advocates are saying no matter the circumstances of conception, a life is a life.

“If the council does go that way, it’s a political stance I can live with, because it is my political stance,” explained Thomason. “Some people may not like it, but again, I’d ask people to be mature enough to agree to disagree with me.”

Even if the ordinance passes, Thomason says the city cannot ban any type of businesses and organizations from being on city grounds. They city can, however, make it more difficult by creating additional hoops for them to legally gain permits.

“The ordinance that was given to us couldn’t even be enforced unless Roe v. Wade is overturned,” stated Thomason.

The process of getting the specific use permit would require a polling of neighbors, a hearing by the Planning and Zoning Commission, and ultimately a hearing by the council. After hours of public comment at Tuesday night’s meeting, the council decided to table the motion for its January meeting.

