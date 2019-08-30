Certain Allsup’s locations in Texas sold, says convenience store news website

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — On Wednesday, cnsnews.com (Convenience Store News) and the Eastern New Mexico News both reported that nine Allsup’s convenience stores locations were sold to Georgia-based Majors Management.

EverthingLubbock.com had already reached out to Majors on Tuesday morning but was told “no comment” but said a news release would come later. Allsup’s, based in Clovis, News Mexico, has not returned calls over the last two weeks to EverythingLubbock.com.

Csnews.com said the Allsup’s locations would become Hop-In locations citing a report published on August 15 by the Iowa Park Leader.

The Brownfield News also recently reported that two Allsup’s locations in that city were sold to Majors Management.

“Texas stores changing hands include Allsup’s in Iowa Park, Vernon and Brownfield,” csnews.com reported. “Majors Management is a multi-brand fuel distributor and c-store operator with a presence in 11 states throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Texas.”

Allsup’s has more than 300 locations in New Mexico and Texas. EverythingLubbock.com is working to find the status of the other locations in both states.