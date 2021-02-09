City of San Angelo warns citizens not to use water, even for bathing

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of San Angelo has issued a ‘Do Not Use Water’ notice, causing all local restaurants to close.

City officials issued the notice Monday afternoon after the water department began receiving complaints about an unusual odor in the water in the PaulAnn area of town.

A press release says, “the odor is typically more noticeable during aeration of the water, for instance while showering or washing your hands in a sink.”

While the City is awaiting laboratory test results, citizens are asked to cease all use of the water, except for flushing toilets and landscaping. All other uses, including bathing, are not advised.

Lab results are expected to return within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Preliminary test results reveal normal chlorine and bacteria levels, so bacterial contamination is not a concern at this time. This also means boiling the water will not solve the problem.

Because retail food establishments must have hot and cold running water to operate, all businesses that fit this category must close for the duration of the ‘Do Not Use’ notice.

The following water systems, which are customers of the City of San Angelo, are also affected by the notice and are subject to the same precautions:

· Turquoise Water

· Concho Rural Water Pecan Creek

· City of Miles· Twin Buttes Water System

Concho Rural Water Grape Creek· Water Wagon Water Hauling Service

· Goodfellow AFB· Red Creek MUD

· Concho Rural Water – Water Hauling· Original Services Water Hauler

· Millersview-Doole Water System