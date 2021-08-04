Day Nursery of Abilene gets $46k grant from Texas Mutual

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Mutual Insurance Company, the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, is announcing the recipients from its 2021 request for proposal (RFP) initiative. Thirty-eight organizations have been awarded funds to support their efforts in generational learning. These grants are part of Texas Mutual’s larger commitment of $4 million in grant funding to nonprofit organizations across the state in two categories—generational learning, and workforce development and safety training.

“Nonprofit organizations across Texas have faced enormous challenges over the last year, and their commitment to overcoming these challenges and continuing their work is inspiring,” said Jackie Sekiguchi, Texas Mutual community affairs manager. “The organizations receiving this funding have been essential in providing for their communities, and we are glad Texas Mutual can be a part of their continued success.”

The Day Nursery of Abilene has received $46,000 of the funds.

Generational learning grant recipients are organizations based in Texas and selected based on demonstration of the following:

Improving the health and wellness of Texas workers and their families by providing access to quality health care and health education

Strengthening the early childhood education system by ensuring childcare providers have the resources needed to deliver access to affordable, quality education for Texas families

Increasing equitable access to technology and broadband connectivity by focusing on adoption, use and expansion

For a full list of generational learning grant recipients please visit texasmutual.com/generational-learning.

The second grant cycle in Texas Mutual’s RFP initiative—workforce development and safety training—will focus on investing in organizations and initiatives focused on the following:

Training the current and future skilled workforce in safe work practices, especially in industries or occupations at higher risk for workplace accidents

Creating strong pathways for in-demand, middle-skill jobs

Upskilling and reskilling adult learners using earn-and-learn initiatives

Applications for the second grant cycle will open at 8 a.m. CDT on Monday, August 30, and will close at 11:59 p.m. CDT on Friday, October 8.