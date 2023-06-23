MATADOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday released the identities of the four people killed after a tornado hit Matador Wednesday evening.

The victims were identified as Jo Etta Bumgardner, 85, of Matador, Randell (Randy) Rolin, 59, of Purcell, Oklahoma, Victor Valenzuela Jr., 43, of Austin, Troy Hernandez, 23, San Angelo.

Authorities said nine people were injured. Multiple agencies rushed to help with rescue efforts, including Lubbock Fire Rescue and University Medical Center EMS.

Tornado damage in Matador (Drone photo: Pedro Figuero)

Organizations from Lubbock and across the state announced relief efforts for Motley County. A Matador Relief Fund has been set up at the Happy State Bank to help citizens. For more details on how to help Matador, click here.