RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One family in Runnels County is taking to social media to ask for any information regarding the location of a loved one who wasn’t been seen since August 2023.

According to the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched for a welfare check on Aug. 30 after family members said that had not heard from Cassandra Lewis. During the check law enforcement asked neighbors if they had recently seen Lewis, however, they shared they hadn’t.

Missing: Cassandra Lewis, last seen on August 7, 2023, outside of Talpa, Texas.

Those close to Lewis shared that the last time they had contact with her was in July. Posts on social media asking for Lewis’s whereabouts share she was last seen on Hwy 67, three miles west of Talpa, TX on Aug. 7.

Lewis is described by family members and close friends as a nomad who calls her friends and family often from friends’ phones. Because of her nomadic nature, loved ones did not grow concerned about Lewis’s disappearance as quickly.

A Facebook page called Help Us Bring Cassandra Home shares that she could possibly be in Ballinger, San Angelo, Brownwood, Talpa, and other surrounding areas. They also remind the public that Lewis has an identical twin that lives in the Coleman area.

The sheriff’s office told CVHP staff that they have contacted the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Anna Police Department and Texas Rangers for help investigating Lewis’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 365-2121.