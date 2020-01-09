Family of small Lubbock child stuffed in backpack and killed speaks out

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — On Wednesday, EverythingLubbock.com spoke to the family of Marion Jester-Montoya.

Trevor Rowe, 27, was arrested and is accused of murdering Marion by stuffing her into a backpack and leaving her in his car for several hours.

“We were planning her first birthday,” Sheilah Montoya, Marion’s grandmother, said. “It was going to be Minnie Mouse.”

“We found the dress we were getting for her,” said Montoya.

The family has set up a Facebook fundraiser for the child.

