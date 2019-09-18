FBI searching for Texas bank robber who dressed up as a mummy during Friday the 13th heist

by: Patrick Cunningham

(KETK) – FBI agents in Houston are on the hunt for a bank robber who dressed up as a mummy during a Friday the 13th heist.

The agents have dubbed him the “Mummy Marauder” and he hit First Convenience Bank in Harris County. He is described as a black male in his early 20s and is around 5’11”.

He wrapped gauze around his face and arms while wearing a wig and a baseball cap.

The FBI is hoping the released images can help identify the robber. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering $5,000 reward for information that leads to the “Mummy Marauder’s arrest.

