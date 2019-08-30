Feral hogs can be hunted in Texas starting Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Sunday, you can hunt feral hogs in Texas without a license on private property.

The law was passed during this past legislative session, with a goal of controlling hogs numbers.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says you would be breaking the law by hunting without a license without the property owner’s permission.

A hunting license is still require on public land.

Federal officials say feral hogs cost an estimated $1 1/2 billion in damage and control costs each year.

