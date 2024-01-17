AUSTIN (KXAN) — A magic lamp may be a thing of fables, but the hunt is on for a real-life lamp worth a $1 million prize.

The “treasure hunt,” operated by company Treasure Game$ (TG$), asks a few hundred paid subscribers to follow daily clues to find a heavy lamp hidden in Texas or New Mexico.

“I’m at the end of my work life, and I wanted to do something extraordinary and uplifting for our country and the world,” said Gibson, who works as a TV executive producer. “I’m at this stage of my life [where] I’m just going to offer a platform where people go on these epic treasure hunts.”

The lamp with its exact dimensions. (Courtesy Treasure Game$)

A free subscription level allows users to track the treasure hunt’s progress, but not participate.

The players get daily clues to the lamp’s location, and must post a video of them finding the lamp. If they do find the lamp, the winning player can choose between $1 million in cash or three wishes worth a total of $1.2 million.

“We want people to choose the wishes, because we think it’s a better story,” Gibson said. “But the third wish has to be for someone else. That’s kind of the whole point of this thing, to spread wealth and do something positive and uplifting.”

The prize money comes from Gibson and three of his friends. All of this is in service of Gibson’s “Impact Investment Program,” a charitable endeavor.

“It’s just some guys from Montana, who are trying to do something extraordinary,” he said. “We all are at an age where we want to do something big. And we think this would be cool for people to find one of these.”

TG$ plans to expand the lamp hunt to other regions across the U.S. as more players join and as corporate sponsors contribute. Currently, the only active region includes Texas and New Mexico.

“Once we’re making a profit, [the plan] is to take some of that and invest in people who are making the world better,” Gibson said. “I’ve been working on this in secrecy for five years, using my own money and time, and my friends have been doing similarly for the last three years with me. You can only be driven to work that much if you have a higher purpose.”