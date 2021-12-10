Former daycare employee arrested, accused of stealing from toddlers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested a woman who is accused of stealing from toddlers.

Virginia Vela-Torres, 45, is accused of stealing a charm bracelet from a 3-year-old and two 4-year-olds while she was working at a southside daycare in San Antonio, said a release.

One of the toddlers spoke out to her mother following the incident, stating that Vela had taken off her charm bracelet and kept it, police said.

Through their investigation, detectives discovered that Vela had pawned another charm bracelet from another child.

The children’s parents were able to identify the stolen bracelets, according to San Antonio police.

On Wednesday, Vela-Torres was arrested on the west side of San Antonio. Vela-Torres was arrested for three charges of Theft of a Person, a state jail felony.