AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, the ex-chair of the Public Utility Commission, DeAnn Walker, testified that she went to ERCOT’s facility in Taylor, Texas the night of Feb. 17 at the direction of Governor Greg Abbott.

The testimony is part of Brazos Electric Cooperative’s bankruptcy case, being heard this week in federal court.

This comes as ERCOT’s then-CEO Bill Magness testified Wednesday, as first reported by the Houston Chronicle, that Walker told him Abbott wanted the grid operators to do whatever was necessary to prevent more rolling blackouts to occur.

That meant making the decision to keep prices at the maximum, $9,000 per megawatt an hour, for days.

Walker said Thursday she does not remember exactly what the governor’s directive was, but it was generally to make sure there were no more outages.

Previously, the governor has stated he was not involved in the decision to keep the prices at $9,000.

After the testimony Wednesday, his spokesperson Mark Miner provided Nexstar this statement:

“As Texans would expect, Governor Abbott instructed everyone involved that they must do what was needed to keep the power on and to prevent the loss of life. This is the same instruction Governor Abbott gave to the PUC and ERCOT earlier this year: do what needs to be done to keep the power on.”

The issue with Magness’ testimony is that it differs from his testimony before the legislature in hearings following the freeze at the Capitol.

State Sen. Charles Schwertner, a Republican representing Bryan, said Magness’ testimony this week contradicts his testimony last year.

“If true, this action misled the people of Texas and has put at peril the integrity of the Legislature. I plan to look into this issue further,” Schwertner tweeted Wednesday.

The trial is ongoing.