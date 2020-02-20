Former Texas nurse accused of murdering patients makes first court appearance

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The former CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances nurse that is charged with murdering multiple patients will make his first court appearance Thursday morning.

William George Davis, 36, faces multiple counts that included capital murder, first-degree murder, and aggravated assault. He has been held in the Smith County Jail since being arrested back in August 2018 on a $6.75 million bond.

Davis will go before Judge Christi Kennedy in the 114th District Court at 8:30 a.m. His first hearing has been delayed for nearly one year.

He served as a registered nurse for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, but was fired back in February 2018 for “falsification of care events and his unethical practice related to failure to disclose interventions provided.”

On March 16, 2018, the Texas Board of Nursing issued a Temporary Suspension Order against Davis, citing cases in which the board determined Davis was a “continuing and imminent threat to the public welfare.”

The arrest affidavit details the deaths and injuries of seven patients:

1) John Doe 1, 61 – injured June 22, 2017

2) John Doe 2, 58 – injured July 14, 2017

3) Christopher Greenaway, 47 – injured August 4, 2017, died August 8, 2017

4) John Doe 3, 54, – injured August 7, 2017

5) John Doe 4, 56 – injured October 26, 2017

6) Pamela Henderson, 63 – injured November 30, 2017

7) Joseph Kalina, 58 – injured January 25, 2018

All were identified as patients who underwent cardiovascular surgery and were recovering in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU) at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, “when they suddenly experienced a profound incident,” according to the affidavit.

The warrant also alleges that Davis intentionally introduced air into the patients’ arterial lines. The document claims that this action caused Greenway’s death, the death of another patient, and “permanent and debilitating” injuries to the others listed.

In February 2018, hospital staff and counsel attended a meeting with police investigators. While they were not sure at the time that a crime had occurred, they were concerned at “the significance of the statistical ‘anomaly’.”

The affidavit says that security footage showed Davis entering the patients’ rooms and leaving. Almost immediately after, they would suffer a “profound incident” despite being considered stable after surgery.

Davis is facing the death penalty from the capital murder charge alone