Fort Hood soldier’s body found near base; 3rd death in month

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials say the body of a Fort Hood solider was found near the Texas army base, marking the third time in a month that a Fort Hood soldier’s body has been discovered.
Fort Hood officials said Tuesday that 26-year-old Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found unresponsive July 17 in the vicinity of Stillhouse Hollow Lake, a reservoir located in Bell County and managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District.
Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident and didn’t immediately respond to a request from the Associated Press seeking comment.
Officials have not said whether the death is considered suspicious.
Latest Posts:
- Cheez-It and wine back with a new box set
- ‘Very frightening’: Opposition grows to federal agents in cities
- 1-year-old twins shot, one killed while sleeping in home during rash of homicides in Ohio
- Video captures mass shooting that injured 15 after funeral on Chicago’s South Side
- Newsfeed Now: Shooting at Chicago funeral home; Deer breaks into home