Fourth Annual #TXwindmills and #TXwatertowers Virtual Road Trip Begins July 1

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) is partnering with the Texas Historical Commission (THC) and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) to host the fourth annual #TXwindmills and #TXwatertowers Virtual Road Trip in July. The campaign will focus on two iconic Texas water symbols that help define the story of Texas water: windmills and water towers. Windmills helped populate our great state by making water available in areas not supported by rivers and springs, and they remind us that the water beneath our feet sustains vast swaths of the state and will continue to do so in the future. Water towers often depict local civic pride and give us a window into the heart of a community. They prompt us into a greater awareness that our water supply is finite and must be used responsibly.



During the month of July, Instagram users are encouraged to post photos of these two important Texas water symbols using the hashtags #TXwindmills and #TXwatertowers. The three agencies will feature photos and information about windmills and water towers on their social media accounts and share submitted photos throughout the month. To participate:1. Follow @txwaterdevboard, @txhistcomm, and @texasparkswildlife on Instagram2. Post photos of #TXwindmills and #TXwatertowers on Instagram (make sure profile is public)3. Mention the location and tag @txwaterdevboard, @txhistcomm, and @texasparkswildlife Five Instagram participants will be selected at random by the TWDB, THC, and TPWD after the campaign ends to receive a swag bag. Prizes may include TWDB, THC, and TPWD swag and/or other items determined by the host organizations. Winners will be notified and announced in August via Instagram. Please visit the TWDB’s website for the full campaign rules and conditions.



