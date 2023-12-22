Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott granted clemency to three Texans.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the pardons granted the restoration of civil rights to the following Texans:

Robert Phillip Marsh, 51, for theft in 1990, out of Midland County. According to the governor’s office, Marsh was sentenced to 2 years of deferred adjudication probation. Heather Christine Sherman, 33, for possession of marijuana in 2010, out of Collin County. Sherman was sentenced to serve three days of jail, according to the governor’s office. Jerry Lynn Smith, 64, for theft in 1978, out of Harris County. According to the governor’s office, Smith was sentenced to pay a $500 fine.

“Having served as a trial court judge, Texas Supreme Court Justice, and Attorney General, I have the utmost respect for our legal system and the unique gubernatorial power to grant clemency to Texans looking for a fresh start,” Gov. Abbott said. “These three Texans have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to reshape their lives and serve their communities.”

The recommendations were provided by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to the office.