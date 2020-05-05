Gov. Abbott: Hair salons, barbershops may re-open May 8; Gyms can May 18

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott hosted his first press conference since he began rolling back coronavirus restrictions last week.

The Governor announced that hair salons and barbershops may re-open on May 8 as long as social distancing rules are followed.

Gyms may re-open on May 18, with strict rules that include gloves being worn.

Abbott updated the state on the latest numbers across the state, which included there being more recoveries than active cases for the fourth straight day.

The two-term governor has allowed certain businesses to operate at 25% capacity over the next two weeks, including retail stores and restaurants.

Nail salons and barbershops were not included in Phase One of the reopenings and are still closed throughout the Lone Star State.

Abbott has been forced to balance pressure from all political sides through the crisis with Democrats saying that restrictions are being lifted too soon and conservatives saying that the economy is not opening quickly enough.

Texans across the political landscape have given Abbott high marks for his handling of the crisis, according to a UT Tyler poll that was released on Monday.

Abbott holds an 86% approval rating in his own party, 57% with independents and 46% with Democrats.

