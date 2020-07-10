Gov. Greg Abbott extends COVID-19 disaster declaration in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended the state’s disaster declaration due to COVID-19 on Friday.

The latest proclamation extended the current disaster declaration he put into action March 13 and that was extended for the months of April, May and June. It applies to all Texas counties to make state resources available to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“Extending this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that Texas has the resources and flexibility needed to effectively respond to COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott said.

“To further mitigate the spread of the virus and overcome this challenge, Texans should continue to do their part by wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if possible.”

Gov. Abbott’s proclamation extending the state’s disaster declaration Download

Latest Posts: