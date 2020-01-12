Governor Abbott to present highest civilian award to parishioner who took down gunman

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Governor Abbott will present the state’s highest civilian award to the man who heroically stopped a gunman that opened fire in Texas church in late December.

On Friday, Abbott announced on Twitter that he would present the Governor’s Medal of Courage to Jack Wilson, the head of the voluntary security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

When a gunman opened fire during the early morning service on December 29, Wilson jumped into action and fired a single round, killing the gunman.

“The only clear shot I had was his head because I still had people in the pews that were not all the way down as low as they could. That was my one shot,” Wilson said.

According to Abbott’s office, the honor is given to those who display “great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another’s life.”

