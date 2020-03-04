H-E-B limiting sales of hand sanitizers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVEO) – H-E-B grocery stores across Texas, including Abilene, are limiting the sales of hand sanitizers and liquid soap products.

People have been making runs on the products since the corona virus scare.

In most cases shoppers are limited to one bottle per visit.

