H-E-B offers chance to win a lifetime of groceries with sweepstakes

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLBK) — H-E-B is offering one lucky person the chance to win a lifetime of groceries.

You didn’t read that wrong: the recently-dubbed no.1 grocery retailer in the country announced a sweepstakes that will kick off February 2 with a commercial that will air during the 2020 Super Bowl.

To enter, participants need to download the “My H-E-B” mobile app, create an account, and complete an in-app game that ties into the 60-second commercial.

The sweepstakes will run starting when the commercial airs, until February 16 at 11:59 p.m.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to go big and show our appreciation for our amazing customers,” said H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Advertising Cory Basso. “On TV’s biggest stage, we’re not only introducing Texans to our innovative new My H-E-B mobile app, we’re extending the opportunity to win a prize of a lifetime.”

To read more about the sweepstakes, read the release by H-E-B here.

