Have you seen her? Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl last seen in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old Austin girl who is believed to be “in grave or immediate danger” Thursday.

Texas DPS is looking for Mckenzie Byrne, who is described as a white girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 3 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and purple pants.

Texas DPS issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old Austin girl Thursday

Authorities are also looking for her father, Brian Byrne, who is suspected of taking her. Brian Byrne is described as a 37-year-old white man that’s 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He’s bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt with black athletic pants. He’s driving a silver 2012 Toyota Tundra pickup with Texas plates BP70978.

The two were last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8800 block of Research Blvd. in north Austin near Payton Gin Road.

If anyone sees them or knows where they could be, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5000.