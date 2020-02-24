Hemp is booming in Texas. Distinguishing it from marijuana is still a challenge.

Last year, Texas lawmakers legalized hemp. Now, hemp and products with CBD, its main derivative, can be found in stores throughout the state.

But the hemp law also complicated enforcement of marijuana laws. The legal definition of the drug changed from the cannabis plant to cannabis containing more than 0.3% THC, the compound in the plant that produces a high. That definition change left prosecutors, police and crime labs scrambling to find a way to distinguish legal hemp from pot.

The Texas Tribune took a look at what has happened under the new law, and what it may mean for Texas’ future.

