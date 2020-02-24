“Hemp is booming in Texas. Distinguishing it from marijuana is still a challenge.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Last year, Texas lawmakers legalized hemp. Now, hemp and products with CBD, its main derivative, can be found in stores throughout the state.
But the hemp law also complicated enforcement of marijuana laws. The legal definition of the drug changed from the cannabis plant to cannabis containing more than 0.3% THC, the compound in the plant that produces a high. That definition change left prosecutors, police and crime labs scrambling to find a way to distinguish legal hemp from pot.
The Texas Tribune took a look at what has happened under the new law, and what it may mean for Texas’ future.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/02/24/marijuana-hemp-texas-video/.
The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state. Explore the next 10 years with us.
Latest Posts:
- Kobe Bryant’s widow sues helicopter operator for deaths
- Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses
- Basketball player with autism scores big on senior night
- Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
- IHOP set to celebrate Pancake Day with free short stack Tuesday