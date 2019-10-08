Hiker collapses, dies at Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – A 73-year-old hiker reportedly died at Big Bend National Park over the weekend.

According to officials with the park, they were notified about the hiker around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The hiker, identified only as a 73-year-old man from Austin, collapsed and stopped breathing in the Emory Peak Trail of the Chisos Mountains, according to a release.

Bystanders reportedly tried to perform CPR on the man before medical personnel could arrive to arrest but were unsuccessful.

“Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss” stated acting Superintendent Tom VandenBerg, “and our entire park family extends sincere condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”

