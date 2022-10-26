LUBBOCK, Texas — Four people were found dead in a home destroyed by a fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street, Wednesday morning between 1:00 and 2:00 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Read the full press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LPD’s METRO unit is currently investigating following a house fire in South Lubbock. LPD was called to the 4100 block of 124th Street at 1:01 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers observed the residence showing flames. Once they realized they were unable to make entry, the officers cleared residences to the East and West. Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene at 1:22 a.m. At that point the home was fully engulfed. LFR was able to put out the fire by 2:09 a.m. They were able to contain the flames to the single residence. At this time we can confirm there are four deceased individuals inside the residence. Currently, LFR, LPD and the Fire Marshal’s Office are on scene. The investigation is underway.

End press release.