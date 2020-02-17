Houston police recover 5-year-old boy and stolen car

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Houston have recovered a missing 5-year-old who was inside a car when it was stolen.

The stolen Toyota Corrolla was also recovered. The vehicle was taken from an area in southwest Houston at 11422 Southwest Freeway.

Paramedics are checking if the boy is injured.

Police have released video of the suspect stealing the Corrolla as well as the vehicle he was in.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect’s truck is asked to call 9-1-1.

