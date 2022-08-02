AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As monkeypox rises across Texas, universities are thinking about proactive steps to try to prevent outbreaks.

“College students being college students may tend to engage in a little more risky behavior,” Dr. Carolyn Bouma, associate professor of biology at West Texas A&M University said.

She recommends all universities make sure students are educated about the virus and how it spreads. Though it’s not as contagious as COVID-19, those who get it will have to go through an extensive isolation period.

Dr. Rodney E. Rhohde, professor and chair of the clinical laboratory science program at Texas State University, agrees. He said Texas State will be working with its local health department.

Monkeypox vaccines are currently available through local health departments across the state, though you have to have documented or presumed exposure to the virus in order to receive one.

Capitol correspondent Jala Washington has reached out to a handful of universities across the state for information on how their campuses are preparing for potential outbreaks. This story will be updated.