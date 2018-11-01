Human remains found in search for missing Texas 2-year-old

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Human remains of a small child have been discovered in the search for the missing girl Hazana Anderson, according to College Station police.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Human remains of a small child have been discovered in the search for the missing girl Hazana Anderson, according to College Station police.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum told reporters, "Investigators responded to the greater Houston area where they coordinated with local authorities and were able to recover remains that are consistent with that of a small child."

According to investigators, efforts are still underway to positively identify the remains.

Hazana Anderson, 2, was reported missing by her mother on Sunday morning. Anderson's mother, 21-year-old Tiaundra Kae Christon, was arrested shortly after telling police that she stepped away from her daughter's stroller to go get a bottle from her car and when she came back Anderson was gone.

Police investigators say Christon was not truthful during her interview with police. The abandonment/endangerment charge comes from Christon placing her daughter in an environment — near a body of water — that posted a potential risk to the child's safety, College Station police said Monday.

Christon is charged with making a false report and abandoning/endangering a child.