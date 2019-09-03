Image Gallery: Helicopter video of crime scene after mass shooting in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –– A mass shooting on Saturday ended outside the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa with officers shooting and killing a suspect.

As of Sunday, seven people died in addition to the gunman. Others were injured. The suspect was later identified as Seth Aaron Ator, 36, of Ector County.

A DPS Trooper on Saturday afternoon initiated a traffic stop, police said. The driver shot the Trooper and then drove off.

Police said the suspect then hijacked a mail truck – shooting and killing the mail carrier. The U.S. Postal Service identified her as Mary Granados, 29.

There were bullet holes in the windshield of the mail truck outside of Cinergy as seen by aerial video shot by KRQE and aired on KMID.

The following is an image gallery of the video shot from KRQE’s helicopter.