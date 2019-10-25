Judge grants joint medical decision-making to estranged parents in case over 7-year-old’s gender transition

DALLAS (KETK) – A Dallas judge has granted two estranged parents battling over their 7-year-old son’s gender identity joint managing conservatorship.

According to a report in The Texan online newspaper, the decision gives Jeff Younger and his ex-wife Dr. Anne Georgulas joint decision making over all medical, dental, and psychiatric care for their twin boys.

The custody battle between Younger and Georgulas has centered around whether 7-year-old James is a transgender girl as claimed by Georgulas, a pediatrician, and should undergo gender transition.

Younger has disputed that claim and sued for full custody earlier this month to stop the process.

Georgulas had requested that the judge require mutual consent between her and Younger before the child underwent any treatment, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The battle between the two parents has drawn national attention and a possible investigation into potential child abuse by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

According to a FOX News report, Younger sued for full custody of his twins earlier this month after Georgulas filed a motion that required their biological son James be referred to as “Luna.”

She affirms that James is transgender, wears dresses, and identifies as a girl. Jeff Younger maintained that performing a gender transition on their son would not be in James’ best interest. He started this page, savejames.com, to raise awareness and support. He has raised more than $60,000. You can watch videos of James on the homepage of the website, talking about why he thinks he is a girl.

The Texas Tribune reports that, according to experts, gender transition for pre-pubescent children does not involve medical treatment or procedures. Instead, it involves such behavior affirmations as allowing children to wear the clothes they prefer, use the names and pronouns they prefer, and paint their nails.

Such medical procedures as puberty blockers or gender-reassignment surgery aren’t employed until puberty or after, according to the Tribune.

Over the past week, the case has received a national spotlight, particularly from conservative leaders. On Wednesday, Gov. Abbott weighed in saying that the Texas AG and Child Protective Services would be looking into the case.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office sent a letter Thursday to the acting Commissioner of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services urging the agency to open an investigation into possible child abuse by the mother against the boy “as soon as possible and and act pursuant to to your emergency powers to protect the boy in question (from) permanent and potentially irreversible harm by his mother.”

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz said the child should “not be used as a pawn in a left-wing political agenda.”

He did add that the boy should have a choice to have such a procedure “as an informed, mature person.”