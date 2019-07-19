Texas border agents spot individuals crossing river with load of pot

EL PASO (Border Report) ⁠— Border agents in the Laredo Sector spotted several men swimming across the Rio Grande with what turned out to be several bundles of marijuana, Customs and Border Protection said.

Agents responded to reports of suspicious individuals in the river about 7 p.m. July 6 near a residential area in west Laredo, Texas.

When agents arrived, they spotted several people attempting to cross the river into the U.S. The agents ended up finding close to 215 pounds of marijuana wrapped in bundles in the brush on the U.S. side.

The individuals returned to Mexico with several additional bundles of marijuana. A photo from CBP shows six people with two large packages in the middle of the river.

The pot, worth an estimated $171,000, was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.