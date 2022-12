AUSTIN (KXAN) — Larger Texas cities, like Austin, are reporting that its churches are opting to not leave the United Methodist Church (UMC), at least not yet. However, a total of 439 congregations in other parts of the state met this past weekend and voted to officially cut ties with the major denomination. In the Big Country alone, more 32 Methodist churches are set to leave the UMC.

The churches that voted to disaffiliate are mostly concentrated in East Texas, West Texas and the Panhandle. Many of them are reportedly leaving to join a more conservative breakaway denomination called the Global Methodist Church. Religious experts suggest the UMC is fracturing over years-long disagreements over issues like same-sex marriage.

KXAN, a sister station of KTAB/KRBC, compiled a comprehensive list of the churches throughout the state that are set to disaffiliate from the UMC. The following are the 145 congregations leaving from the Northwest Conference, which encompasses areas like Abilene, Amarillo, Big Spring and Lubbock:

Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches decided to leave the UMC. Here’s a list of those disaffiliating congregations:

Alba, Alba United Methodist Church.

Alto, A. Frank Smith United Methodist Church.

Alto, Cold Springs United Methodist Church.

Alvin, First United Methodist Church.

Anahuac, First United Methodist Church.

Arp, Arp United Methodist Church.

Atascocita, Atascocita United Methodist Church.

Athens, Carroll Springs United Methodist Church.

Athens, First United Methodist Church.

Atlanta, First United Methodist Church.

Atlanta, Law’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Bay City, First United Methodist Church.

Bay City, Markham United Methodist Church.

Bay City, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Baytown, Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church.

Baytown, St. John’s United Methodist Church.

Baytown, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

Beaumont, Forest Park United Methodist Church.

Beaumont, Wesley United Methodist Church.

Beckville, Beckville United Methodist Church.

Beckville, Rockhill United Methodist Church.

Bedias, Bedias United Methodist Church.

Bellville, Bellville United Methodist Church.

Ben Wheeler, Ben Wheeler United Methodist Church.

Bleakwood, Watson Chapel United Methodist Church.

Brazoria, First United Methodist Church.

Bremond, Grace United Methodist Church.

Bridge City, St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Bronson, Bronson United Methodist Church.

Brookeland, Brookeland United Methodist Church.

Brownsboro, Brownsboro United Methodist Church.

Brownsboro, New Hope United Methodist Church.

Bryan, First United Methodist Church.

Bryan, Wesley United Methodist Church.

Bullard, First United Methodist Church.

Buna, First United Methodist Church.

Caldwell, Cooks Point United Methodist Church.

Caldwell, First United Methodist Church.

Call, Call United Methodist Church.

Calvert, Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.

Calvert, Sneed Memorial United Methodist Church.

Calvert, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Cameron, First United Methodist Church.

Carthage, Allison’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Carthage, Deadwood United Methodist Church.

Carthage, Ebenezer-Pisgah United Methodist Church.

Carthage, First United Methodist Church.

Carthage, Galloway United Methodist Church.

Carthage, Murvaul United Methodist Church.

Carthage, Rehobeth United Methodist Church.

Cedar Springs, Cedar Springs United Methodist Church.

Center, First United Methodist Church.

Center, Short United Methodist Church.

Chandler, Chandler First United Methodist Church.

Chapelwood United Methodist Church, The Branch.

Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Upper Room Heights.

Chappell Hill, Chappell hill United Methodist Church.

China, China United Methodist Church.

Chireno, Chireno United Methodist Church.

Cleveland, First United Methodist Church.

Clute, Wesley First United Methodist Church.

Coldspring, Coldspring United Methodist Church.

Coldspring, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

College Station, Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

College Station, Christ Church.

Conroe, First United Methodist Church.

Conroe, Living Way United Methodist Church.

Conroe, St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Corrigan, First United Methodist Church.

Crosby, Crosby United Methodist Church.

Crystal Beach, Bay Vue United Methodist Church.

Cypress, Cypress United Methodist Church.

Cypress, Foundry United Methodist Church (Fry Road Campus)

Cypress, Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.

Daisetta, Daisetta United Methodist Church.

Dayton, First United Methodist Church.

DeKalb, First United Methodist Church.

Devers, Devers United Methodist Church.

Dew, Dew United Methodist Church.

Diana, Smryna United Methodist Church.

Diboll, Burke United Methodist Church.

Diboll, Diboll United Methodist Church.

Douglass, Faith Bridge United Methodist Church.

Douglassville, Douglassville United Methodist Church.

Edgewood, Cheatham Memorial United Methodist Church.

Elkhart, Elkhart United Methodist Church.

Elwood United Methodist Church.

Emory, Emory United Methodist Church.

Fairfield, Fairfield United Methodist Church.

Fairfield, Jones Chapel United Methodist Church.

Franklin, Franklin United Methodist Church.

Frankston, Frankston United Methodist Church.

Frankston, Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church.

Friendswood, Friendswood United Methodist Church.

Fulshear, First United Methodist Church.

Fulshear, WordServe United Methodist Church.

Garrison, Garrison United Methodist Church.

Gause, Gause United Methodist Church.

Giddings, First United Methodist Church.

Gilmer, First United Methodist Church.

Gilmer, Hopewell, United Methodist Church.

Gilmer, Union Ridge United Methodist Church.

Gladewater, First United Methodist Church.

Golden, Golden United Methodist Church.

Goodsprings.

Goodsprings, Goodsprings United Methodist Church.

Gospel Outpost.

Grapeland, Grapeland First United Methodist Church.

Groveton, First United Methodist Church.

Groveton, Prairie View United Methodist Church.

Hallsville, LaGrone Chapel United Methodist Church.

Hallsville, Noonday United Methodist Church.

Hardin, Hardin United Methodist Church.

Harleton, Harleton United Methodist Church.

Hearne, Grace United Methodist Church.

Hemphill, First United Methodist Church.

Henderson, Blossom Hill United Methodist Church.

Henderson, Church Hill United Methodist Church.

Henderson, First United Methodist Church.

Henderson, Oak Hill United Methodist Church.

Henderson, Pine Hill United Methodist Church.

Henderson, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Highlands, Highlands United Methodist Church.

Hockley, Macedonia United Methodist Church.

Houston, Blueridge United Methodist Church.

Houston, Boynton Chapel United Methodist Church.

Houston, Comunidad Cristiana United Methodist Church.

Houston, Cornerstone United Methodist Church.

Houston, El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church.

Houston, El Mesias United Methodist Church.

Houston, First United Methodist Church, Westchase Campus.

Houston, Foundry Fry Road.

Houston, Foundry United Methodist Church.

Houston, Gastrochurch.

Houston, Gethsemane United Methodist Church.

Houston, Grace Mission.

Houston, Holy Trinity United Methodist Church.

Houston, John Wesley United Methodist Church.

Houston, Jones Memorial United Methodist Church.

Houston, Lakewood United Methodist Church.

Houston, Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church.

Houston, Reid Casa de Alabanza United Methodist Church.

Houston, St. John’s United Methodist Church, NW Campus.

Houston, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.

Houston, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (Gethsemane Campus).

Huffman, Lake Houston United Methodist Church.

Hughes Springs, First United Methodist Church.

Hughes Springs, WRS United Methodist Church.

Humble, First United Methodist Church.

Humble, Journey of Faith United Methodist Church.

Huntsville, First United Methodist Church.

Huntsville, Grace United Methodist Church.

Huntsville, Phelps United Methodist Church.

Huntsville, Warren Chapel United Methodist Church.

Iola, Zion United Methodist Church.

Jacksonville, First United Methodist Church.

Jacksonville, Pierce’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Jacksonville, St. John’s United Methodist Church.

Jasper, Curtis United Methodist Church.

Jasper, First United Methodist Church.

Jasper, Homer United Methodist Church.

Jefferson, First United Methodist Church.

Katy, First United Methodist Church.

Katy, St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, West Campus.

Kilgore, Cross Roads United Methodist Church.

Kilgore, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.

Kingwood, Kingwood United Methodist Church.

Kosse, Kosse United Methodist Church.

Kountze, First United Methodist Church.

Laird Hill, Pirtle United Methodist Church.

Lake Jackson, First United Methodist Church.

Lake Rayburn, Lake Rayburn United Methodist Church.

Laneville, Laneville United Methodist Church.

LaRue, LaRue United Methodist Church.

Leona, Evans Chapel United Methodist Church.

Leona, Leona United Methodist Church.

Lexington, Lexington United Methodist Church.

Liberty, South Liberty United Methodist Church.

Lindale, Lindale United Methodist Church.

Lindale, Mount Sylvan United Methodist Church.

Linden, Linden United Methodist Church.

Linden, Shiloh United Methodist Church.

Livingston, First United Methodist Church.

Longview, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church.

Lufkin, Bethlehem United Methodist Church.

Lufkin, Homer United Methodist Church.

Lufkin, Ryan Chapel United Methodist Church.

Lumberton, Woodcrest United Methodist Church.

Magnolia Springs, Magnolia Springs United Methodist Church.

Malakoff, Malakoff United Methodist Church.

Marietta, Cornett United Methodist Church.

Marshall, First United Methodist Church.

Marshall, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

Marshall, Summitt United Methodist Church.

Maud, Maud United Methodist Church.

Milam, Liberty Springs United Methodist Church.

Mineola, First United Methodist Church.

Mineola, Hainesville United Methodist Church.

Mineola, Smith Chapel United Methodist Church.

Missouri City, The Harvest United Methodist Church.

Mont Belvieu, First United Methodist Church.

Montalba, Springfield United Methodist Church.

Montgomery, Woodlands United Methodist Church, Woodforest Campus.

Mt. Enterprise, Mt. Enterprise United Methodist Church.

Mt. Pleasant, Bridges Chapel United Methodist Church.

Mt. Pleasant, Greenhill United Methodist Church.

Mt. Pleasant, Renacer United Methodist Church.

Mt. Pleasant, St. Andrew United Methodist Church.

Mt. Pleasant, Tennison Memorial United Methodist Church.

Mt. Pleasant, West New Hope United Methodist Church.

Murchison, Murchison United Methodist Church.

Nacogdoches, Bonita United Methodist Church.

Nacogdoches, Melrose United Methodist Church.

Nacogdoches, Perritte Memorial United Methodist Church.

Naples, First United Methodist Church.

Navasota, Stoneham United Methodist Church.

Neches, Neches United Methodist Church.

Nederland, First United Methodist Church.

Nederland, Wesley United Methodist Church.

Needville, First United Methodist Church.

New Boston, Daniel’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

New Boston, Red Bayou United Methodist Church.

New Boston, Tapp United Methodist Church.

New London, New London United Methodist Church.

New Summerfield, New Summerfield United Methodist Church.

New Waverly, New Waverly United Methodist Church.

Newton, First United Methodist Church.

Noonday, Noonday United Methodist Church.

Oakwood, Oakwood United Methodist Church.

Old Boston, Old Boston United Methodist Church.

Orange, Faith United Methodist Church.

Orchard, First United Methodist Church.

Ore City, Ore City United Methodist Church.

Overton, Overton United Methodist Church.

Oyster Creek, Oyster Creek United Methodist Church.

Paige, Paige United Methodist Church.

Palestine, Brushy Creek United Methodist Church.

Palestine, Fields Chapel United Methodist Church.

Palestine, First United Methodist Church.

Palestine, Westwood United Methodist Church.

Panola, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

Pasadena, Emanuel Christian Family United Methodist Church.

Pasadena, REVIVE!

Paxton, Paxton United Methodist Church.

Pearland, First United Methodist Church, Redeemer Campus.

Pearland, First United Methodist Church.

Pearland, Hope Church United Methodist Church.

Pearland, Shepherd of the Heart United Methodist Church.

Pineland, Pineland United Methodist Church.

Pittsburg, North Avenue United Methodist Church.

Pittsburg, Reeves Chapel United Methodist Church.

Port Arthur, United Methodist Temple.

Port Bolivar, Bolivar United Methodist Church.

Port Neches, First United Methodist Church.

Queen City, First United Methodist Church.

Quitman, Liberty United Methodist Church.

Red Lick, First United Methodist Church.

Richards, Bay’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Richards, Richards United Methodist Church.

Richmond, Faith United Methodist Church.

Riverside, Riverside United Methodist Church.

Rosenberg, First United Methodist Church.

Rosharon, Covenant Glen United Methodist Church.

Rusk, Atoy United Methodist Church.

San Augustine, First United Methodist Church.

San Augustine, McMahan’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

San Felipe, San Felipe United Methodist Church.

Scottsville Mission.

Shelbyville, Shelbyville United Methodist Church.

Shepherd, Shepherd United Methodist Church.

Shiro, Shiro United Methodist Church.

Silsbee, First United Methodist Church.

Smithland, Smithland United Methodist Church.

Splendora, Countryside United Methodist Church.

Spring, Faithbridge United Methodist Church.

Spring, St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Spurger, Spurger United Methodist Church.

Stephen Creek, Paul Horton United Methodist Church.

Sugar Land, First United Methodist Church.

Sweeny, First United Methodist Church.

Tatum, Tatum United Methodist Church.

Teague, First United Methodist Church.

Tenaha, Woods United Methodist Church.

Texarkana, Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church.

The Woodlands, Christ Church United Methodist Church.

The Woodlands, Covenant United Methodist Church.

The Woodlands, Woodlands United Methodist Church.

Thorndale, Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church.

Timpson, Timpson United Methodist Church.

Tomball, Rose Hill United Methodist Church.

Tomball, Tomball United Methodist Church.

Trinidad, Trinidad United Methodist Church.

Trinity, Trinity First United Methodist Church.

Troup, Henry’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Troup, Troup United Methodist Church.

Tyler, Bascom United Methodist Church.

Tyler, Dayspring United Methodist Church.

Tyler, Dayspring United Methodist Church, Flint Campus.

Tyler, Iglesia Vida Abundante United Methodist Church.

Tyler, Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church.

Tyler, Marvin United Methodist Church.

Tyler, Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church.

Tyler, Pollard Memorial United Methodist Church.

Tyler, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Tyler, Swan-Wood Springs United Methodist Church.

Van Vleck, First United Methodist Church.

Van, Union Chapel United Methodist Church.

Van, Van United Methodist Church.

Vidor, First United Methodist Church.

Waller, New Hope United Methodist Church.

Waller, Waller United Methodist Church.

Wallis, First United Methodist Church.

Wallisville, Middleton Memorial United Methodist Church.

Webster, Gateway Community Church United Methodist Church.

Wells, Falvey Memorial United Methodist Church.

West Columbia, Columbia United Methodist Church.

Wheelock United Methodist Church.

Whitehouse, Whitehouse United Methodist Church.

Wildwood, Village Mills United Methodist Church.

Willis, First United Methodist Church.

Wills Point, Russell Memorial United Methodist Church.

Woodlands United Methodist Church, The Harvest.

Woodville, Woodville United Methodist Church.

Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com as we continue to follow along with how the UMC divide will impact Big Country Methodist churches.