Gov. Abbott signs bill enhancing criminal penalties for making, distributing fentanyl in Texas

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will sign a bill into law Wednesday that creates harsher criminal penalties for making and distributing fentanyl in the state.

Senate Bill 768, which passed during the regular legislative session earlier this year, will make the punishment for manufacturing or delivery of four to 200 grams of fentanyl a minimum of 10 years in prison or a maximum of life in prison. Meanwhile, the minimum sentence increases to 15 years for an amount of 200 to 400 grams and 20 years for an amount over 400 grams.

“Fentanyl is one of the deadliest drugs on the street,” said Abbott on Tuesday.

The governor said Texas Department of Public Safety alone seized over 320 pounds of the drug in just the first six months of 2021 — Abbott said this is almost a 1000% increase over the same time period last year.

“That’s enough to kill over 71 million people,” Abbott said.

Abbott will hold a ceremonial bill-signing event at the Crime Stoppers of Houston office. Joining him will be the bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Joan Huffman. However, the bill’s co-author, Democratic Rep. Ann Johnson, will not be in attendance because she’s among the Democrats who went to Washington, D.C. to break quorum during the special legislative session.

Reporters may ask Abbott about his insistence that he will not reinstate a statewide mask mandate even though COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising across Texas.

