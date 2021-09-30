WATCH: Texas DPS holds briefing on Operation Lone Star

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) held a briefing on Operation Lone Star Thursday morning.

At the briefing, DPS Regional Director Victor Escalon and TMD Lt. Colonel Rodney Kelley provided an overview of last week`s migrant numbers in Del Rio and the operations that were used to secure the area.

Operation Lone Star was put in place by Gov. Greg Abbott in March, and it allows Texas DPS and the Texas National Guard to team up and patrol high-risk areas along the southern border, including the Rio Grande Valley.

The first weekly Operation Lone Star briefing was held on September 16.

“Make no mistake, the goals, the obejective, of this operation, is for DPS, Texas Military Department – to focus on the criminals that are exploiting and taking advantage of the border. Tha is our soul purpose,” said DPS Regional Director Victor Escalon. “When we wake up everyday, we want to make it difficult, deter, arrest, these criminal that are exploting [this].”

Officials from both entities went over the number of arrest and plans along the border.

