LPD: Two sustained minor injuries after shots fired at South Plains Mall Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a shots-fired call at the South Plains Mall Sunday early evening.

Two people sustained minor injuries, LPD Lieutenant Leath McClure said. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was injured while fleeing the scene.

There was no suspect in custody, per LPD. Police called the situation an isolated incident and not an active shooter. LPD also did not know how many shots were fired.

The incident was called in to police just after 5:30 p.m.

At about 6:30 p.m. KLBK News Anchor Matt Stell wrote to the newsroom. He was visiting the mall before the shots-fired situation.

Stell wrote, “I am in the mall huddled in the storage room of Bath and Body Works.”

“We’ve been told that there was an active shooter here in the mall. No confirmation on if a shooter has been apprehended, or how many shooters were/are in the mall,” he wrote. “I will try to keep you all updated as I can.”

After his initial message, Stell then also said he was out of the mall and safe.

Read the statement below from the Lubbock Police Department regarding the incident:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a Sunday evening shooting at the South Plains Mall.

Officers received reports of shots fired on Sunday, December 19th, at 5:35 p.m. inside the mall. Upon arrival, officers, along with mall security, were able to evacuate the stores and building.

Two individuals suffered minor injuries. One person suffered a graze wound from a bullet, while the other individual suffered injuries while leaving the scene.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is on-going.