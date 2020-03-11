Man, woman, 2 children found shot dead at Dallas hotel

DALLAS (AP) — A man, a woman and two children have been found shot dead in a hotel room in far north Dallas.
Police Chief U. Reneé Hall said at a news conference, that officers were called to the Staybridge Suites on Dallas North Tollway shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday and found the four dead of obvious gunshot wounds.
The hotel management said the four had been guests for about a week, but their stay was to expire Tuesday. Hall said that when managers attempted to enter the room, they heard a gunshot ring out.
She said murder-suicide is suspected.
