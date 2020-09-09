SAN ANGELO, TX — The candidates running for the District 11 Congressional seat will be at the Homebuilder’s Association Luncheon today, September 9, 2020, for a congressional forum.
Wacey Alpha Cody, Jon Mark Hogg, and August Pfluger will introduce themselves and take questions from luncheon attendees at the RiverView Terrace in San Angelo. The forum is expected to begin at approximately 12:15 P.M.
We will stream the event live here.
homebuilder’s-association-luncheon-for-district-11-congressional-candidates
Latest Posts:
- Second stimulus checks: Democrats not happy GOP bill doesn’t include direct payments
- ‘Enter at your own risk!’: Police group launches anti-defunding campaign in Austin
- Trump talking about coronavirus: ‘I wanted to always play it down’
- Georgia investigating 1,000 cases of ‘potential double voting’ in June primary
- Meet the candidates: Congressional forum for U.S. District 11