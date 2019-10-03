Missing Texas baby believed to be in danger

AMARILLO, Texas (KRON) – Police in Amarillo are searching for a three-month-old baby who went missing early Thursday morning and is believed to be in danger.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, the baby girl – Jamila Franklin – was reported missing from a home on North Hayes Street around 2:30 a.m.
Police said Jamila was left in the custody of 24-year-old Aliyah Moore on Wednesday afternoon.
When Jamila’s parents got back, Jamila and Moore were missing.
Police said Moore was last seen with a man who was driving a red Ford F-150.
She is known to frequent motels along Amarillo Boulevard.
Anyone with information on Jamila or Moore’s whereabouts is urged to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.
