Missing Texas teen could be in serious danger, police say

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KETK) – A missing Texas teenager could be in serious danger, according to police.

14-year-old Angelina Church of Waxahachie was last seen January 27. Her parents say they last heard from her when she texted them from school.

They believe that she was picked up by a boy she met on Instagram. The boy told investigators that he dropped her off at a Whataburger in Red Oak.

Surveillance video then showed Church a short time later alone at a Walmart. The community has held a prayer service, praying for Angelina’s safe return.

“It’s the most unexplainable feeling whenever you have no idea where they are. It’s a really scary, sad world out there, and for a 14-year-old that looks older, but yet she’s still in a 14-year-old mind, you know, she might not be able to make the right decisions. That’s our concern.” Debbie Church, Angelina’s mother

Anyone with information on Angelina Church’s whereabouts is asked to call Waxahachie police.

