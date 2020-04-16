The Texas Workforce Commission’s headquarters building was closed on April 2, 2020 as tens of thousands of Texans were trying to get through online and on the phone to file unemployment applications. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since March 8, more than 1.2 million Texans have filed for unemployment insurance.

Texas Workforce Commission spokesman Cisco Gamez briefed reporters with the new unemployment numbers via Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon.

“That’s a year and a half of claims in just a month’s time,” Gamez said.

Of the 1.2 million plus claims, more than $408 million have been paid out in benefits thus far. On Monday, the TWC also started doling out the extra $600 a week in unemployment as part of the federal CARES Act.

Gamez also noted that unemployment benefits are backdated as far as March 8 and, besides call centers open seven days a week, the agency will add two additional call centers this week (up from six).

KXAN will continue to address concerns with the TWC and filing for unemployment.

Latest Posts: