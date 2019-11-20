More time granted for Texas baby before life support halted

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK/AP) – Baby Tinslee, the 9-month-old at the center of a legal dispute with Cook Children’s Hospital has a protection order until December 10 for her family to keep her on life support until they find another facility, according to Texas Right to Life.

Recently, Tinslee has congenital heart disease and is breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. Experts say she is sedated but conscious.

Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth informed Tinslee’s mother, on October 31, that they would end life support on November 10 under the Texas 10-Day Rule.

On November 10, a judge granted a temporary restraining order allowing more time for Tinslee.

The original court hearing scheduled for November 22 will no longer occur and a new hearing is set to occur between December 4 and 10.

The 10-Day Rule is a provision in the Texas Advance Directives Act (Chapter 166.046 of the Texas Health & Safety Code) that allows a hospital ethics committee to withdraw basic life-sustaining care, like a ventilator or dialysis, from a patient against his expressed will, his advance directive, or the instruction of his surrogate decision-maker. Ten days after informing the patient or surrogate of the committee’s decision, the hospital can remove basic life-sustaining care from a patient.

