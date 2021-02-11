3 dead, multiple people trapped after 70-vehicle pileup in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Three people are dead and multiple people are trapped in vehicles after a pileup on a Texas freeway Thursday morning, officials said.

A police spokesman told NewsNation that 70 to 100 vehicles appear to be involved, and that the number of injured is unknown.

Fort Worth Police tweeted the northbound lanes of the I-35 toll express and regular lanes were closed because of a major weather-related accident.

Fort Worth fire officials tweeted that they are responding to the pileup and that multiple people were trapped. It’s unclear how many people are trapped.

Police previously issued a winter weather advisory for Tarrant County until Thursday at 3 p.m. The National Weather Service said light showers of freezing rain and sleet were expected throughout the morning.