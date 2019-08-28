Nationally known serial killer now connected to murder in West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com learned from sources that the Lubbock Police Department connected Samuel Little to a 1993 Lubbock murder. Little has been described by the Associated Press and other media as “the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.”

Sources said Lubbock Police presented a criminal case to the Lubbock County District Attorney.

Investigators nationwide have linked him to more than 60 murders. He confessed to more than 90.

The body of Bobbie Ann Fields-Wilson, 37, was found on August 8, 1993 in a secluded area of Lubbock near East 14th Street and Keel Avenue. An investigator at the time told news media that there were no obvious wounds.

In an article from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal on August 10, 1993, authorities said an autopsy had been performed on Fields-Wilson and that she had suffered blows to the head and abdomen.

According to a 2018 report released by the FBI, Little often killed in a way that did not leave obvious signs the death was a homicide.

“The one-time competitive boxer usually stunned or knocked out his victims with powerful punches and then strangled them,” the report said. “With no stab marks or bullet wounds, many of these deaths were not classified as homicides but attributed to drug overdoses, accidents, or natural causes.

The Lubbock Connection

In November 2018, while Little was in the national news for his claims of killing women, EverythingLubbock.com broke the story that Little was arrested in Lubbock in 2006.

In Lubbock, the 2006 charge was shoplifting, and he was ordered to spend 14 days in jail. A police report from that time said Little took a knife, and a DVD from a Walmart location.

In November, police said, “Lubbock Police Department investigators are aware of Samuel Little. They will look at unsolved cases during the time frame he is suspected of living in the Lubbock area to see if there are any connections.”

EverythingLubbock.com learned from our sources that police made good on that statement, and a detective traveled from Lubbock to California to visit with Little.

EverythingLubbock.com also learned that Lubbock police gathered enough evidence to present a case to the Lubbock County District Attorney. Little is currently confined at the California State Prison in Los Angeles County.

How it Came to Light

Little spent some time in the jail in Ector County in 2018 after being indicted of the 1994 murder of Denise Christie Brothers. Little had been connected to the murder by agents working in the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program.

The FBI agents contacted Texas Ranger James Holland, who then interviewed Little. Holland convinced Little to confess to multiple murders.

It is public knowledge that Little confessed to a murder in Wichita Falls, but investigators could never piece together that particular case.

Sketch by Little of a woman he initially believed he murdered in Wichita Falls. Image courtesy of FBI.

EverythingLubbock.com has learned from sources that Lubbock Police now think the confession was tied to the murder of Fields-Wilson.

“Little remembers his victims and the killings in great detail,” the FBI said. “He remembers where he was, and what car he was driving. He draws pictures of many of the women he killed. He is less reliable, however, when it comes to remembering dates.”

