New study shows where Texas ranks on COVID-19 restrictions

HOUSTON (CW39) During the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions have continued to fluctuate, depending on what state you live in. It can be confusing, but each state prides itself in setting its own rules and standards, and believes it knows what’s best for its residents.

So how does Texas fair when compared to other states around the nation and the District of Columbia? Personal finance website Wallet Hub released updated rankings for all states. The goal is to identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, using 14 key metrics.

From which states require face masks in public, states that have restaurants open, to who has workplace temperature screenings, are just a few of the things they looked at in the study. When broken down by category, and on a scale of 1 being Fewest Restrictions to 25 being Average, this is how Texas stacks up….

CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS IN TEXAS (1=Fewest, 25=Average)

12th: Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

29th: Workplace Temperature /screening

1st: State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants

1st: Travel Restrictions

26th: Large Gatherings Restrictions

1st: Strictness of “Shelter in Place”

34th: Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

18th: Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

14th: Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations

WalletHub

Also, when you look at where Texas Ranked Overall compared to other States and D.C. in October of 2020… it was 35th. This week, Texas comes in 28th place.

WalletHub

The study also looks at Covid-19 Death Rate Ranking based on Restrictions. Texas Ranks 41st. And when you compare Unemployment Rates to State Restrictions, Texas Ranks 45th.

WalletHub

To see the entire list of how each State and D.C. rank on all of these list, Visit the Wallet Hub Website Link .