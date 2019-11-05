New UT/TT poll shows more Texas voters support stricter gun laws

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll shows a small majority of Texas voters prefer stricter gun laws, but some draw a line at more restrictive options.

A little more than half of all Texas voters said they believe gun control laws should be more strict, with a higher favorability coming from Texas women.

Gun control laws should be…

  • All Texas Voters
    • More strict: 51%
    • Left as they are: 28%
    • Less strict: 13%
    • Don’t know: 8%
  • Men
    • More strict: 43%
    • Left as they are: 32%
    • Less Strict: 19%
    • Don’t know: 6%
  • Women
    • More strict: 57%
    • Left as they are: 24%
    • Less strict: 8%
    • Don’t know: 11%

The poll shows overwhelming support for background checks. In addition to 93% of Democratic voters, 74% of Texas Republicans support implementing background checks on all gun sales.

Do you support background checks for all gun purchases?

  • All Texas Voters
    • Support: 81%
    • Oppose: 13%
    • Don’t know: 6%
  • Democrats
    • Support: 93%
    • Oppose: 3%
    • Don’t know: 4%
  • Republicans
    • Support: 74%
    • Oppose: 21%
    • Don’t know: 5%
  • Independents
    • Support: 73%
    • Oppose: 18%
    • Don’t know: 9%

In terms of more restrictive laws, Texas Republican voters stick with the more popular party positions. When asked about a potential ban on assault weapon sales, 57% of Republicans said they would oppose it.

Do you support banning sales of assault weapons?

  • All Texas Voters
    • Support: 59%
    • Oppose: 33%
    • Don’t know: 8 %
  • Democrats
    • Support: 86%
    • Oppose: 9%
    • Don’t know: 5%
  • Republicans
    • Support: 35%
    • Oppose: 57%
    • Don’t know: 8%
  • Independents
    • Support: 56%
    • Oppose: 28%
    • Don’t know: 16%

A similar poll was conducted in February and since then the number of Texans who wish to loosen gun control laws has dropped. About 5% fewer Republican voters and about 13% fewer Independent voters support less strict gun control laws.

Read more at the Texas Tribune here.

