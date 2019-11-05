New UT/TT poll shows more Texas voters support stricter gun laws

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll shows a small majority of Texas voters prefer stricter gun laws, but some draw a line at more restrictive options.
A little more than half of all Texas voters said they believe gun control laws should be more strict, with a higher favorability coming from Texas women.
Gun control laws should be…
- All Texas Voters
- More strict: 51%
- Left as they are: 28%
- Less strict: 13%
- Don’t know: 8%
- Men
- More strict: 43%
- Left as they are: 32%
- Less Strict: 19%
- Don’t know: 6%
- Women
- More strict: 57%
- Left as they are: 24%
- Less strict: 8%
- Don’t know: 11%
The poll shows overwhelming support for background checks. In addition to 93% of Democratic voters, 74% of Texas Republicans support implementing background checks on all gun sales.
Do you support background checks for all gun purchases?
- All Texas Voters
- Support: 81%
- Oppose: 13%
- Don’t know: 6%
- Democrats
- Support: 93%
- Oppose: 3%
- Don’t know: 4%
- Republicans
- Support: 74%
- Oppose: 21%
- Don’t know: 5%
- Independents
- Support: 73%
- Oppose: 18%
- Don’t know: 9%
In terms of more restrictive laws, Texas Republican voters stick with the more popular party positions. When asked about a potential ban on assault weapon sales, 57% of Republicans said they would oppose it.
Do you support banning sales of assault weapons?
- All Texas Voters
- Support: 59%
- Oppose: 33%
- Don’t know: 8 %
- Democrats
- Support: 86%
- Oppose: 9%
- Don’t know: 5%
- Republicans
- Support: 35%
- Oppose: 57%
- Don’t know: 8%
- Independents
- Support: 56%
- Oppose: 28%
- Don’t know: 16%
A similar poll was conducted in February and since then the number of Texans who wish to loosen gun control laws has dropped. About 5% fewer Republican voters and about 13% fewer Independent voters support less strict gun control laws.
Read more at the Texas Tribune here.
