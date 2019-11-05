New UT/TT poll shows more Texas voters support stricter gun laws

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll shows a small majority of Texas voters prefer stricter gun laws, but some draw a line at more restrictive options.

A little more than half of all Texas voters said they believe gun control laws should be more strict, with a higher favorability coming from Texas women.

Gun control laws should be…

All Texas Voters More strict: 51% Left as they are: 28% Less strict: 13% Don’t know: 8%

Men More strict: 43% Left as they are: 32% Less Strict: 19% Don’t know: 6%

Women More strict: 57% Left as they are: 24% Less strict: 8% Don’t know: 11%



The poll shows overwhelming support for background checks. In addition to 93% of Democratic voters, 74% of Texas Republicans support implementing background checks on all gun sales.

Do you support background checks for all gun purchases?

All Texas Voters Support: 81% Oppose: 13% Don’t know: 6%

Democrats Support: 93% Oppose: 3% Don’t know: 4%

Republicans Support: 74% Oppose: 21% Don’t know: 5%

Independents Support: 73% Oppose: 18% Don’t know: 9%



In terms of more restrictive laws, Texas Republican voters stick with the more popular party positions. When asked about a potential ban on assault weapon sales, 57% of Republicans said they would oppose it.

Do you support banning sales of assault weapons?

All Texas Voters Support: 59% Oppose: 33% Don’t know: 8 %

Democrats Support: 86% Oppose: 9% Don’t know: 5%

Republicans Support: 35% Oppose: 57% Don’t know: 8%

Independents Support: 56% Oppose: 28% Don’t know: 16%



A similar poll was conducted in February and since then the number of Texans who wish to loosen gun control laws has dropped. About 5% fewer Republican voters and about 13% fewer Independent voters support less strict gun control laws.

Read more at the Texas Tribune here.

Latest Posts: