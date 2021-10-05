O,0,I, 1? License plate confusion’s costing some Texas drivers money

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Toll troubles are driving Stephen Heyman mad.

“The problem is they can’t get my license plate right,” he said from his bill-covered kitchen table in Buda.

Last December, he bought a specialty license plate for his wife that reads: “QIDOC.” It stands for “chi doctor.”

“She’s an acupuncturist,” said Heyman. “So, qi is chi, which is the main energy portion of acupuncture.”

The plate, however, turned out to be a pain. That’s because toll scanners have trouble reading it.

“It’s insanely frustrating,” said Heyman.

Some toll scanners are reading it as “Q1D0C,” with the letter “I” confused with a number one and the letter “O” mistaken for a zero. Heyman says he has received multiple bills for the same toll. The TxTag transponder, which he got in January to save money on tolls, is also scanning as “invalid,” records show. That’s because he didn’t switch to a new TxTag transponder sent to him, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority says. Heyman denies that.

The CTRMA does not issue transponders. It is an independent toll road authority that handles billing for certain roads when drivers don’t have an electronic toll pass. Because Heyman’s TxTag account wasn’t working, for whatever reason, he received multiple pay-by-mail bills from CTRMA with different variations of his license plate.

The CTRMA told him not to pay the bills with the wrong license plate numbers, he said, because that would open up new accounts under his name. Heyman says he was told everything would be resolved. Instead, he is now getting collection notices with late fees — and the bills are ballooning.

“It ended up getting sent to collections, which ended up being $78 and change for what started out as $1.88 in tolls,” he said. “I don’t want to hurt my credit for $1.88 in tolls.”

Heyman says he has spent the past seven months steering through bureaucracy. He says he spends around four hours a month on the phone trying to sort this out. After getting nowhere, he turned to KXAN for help.

“When I have to spend three hours on something for $5, that’s not even minimum wage,” he said, “I would love for these letters to go away.”

Some of his invoices escalated to collections due to a “failure to properly credit fees,” CTRMA said. It is implementing “additional guidance” to staff to prevent similar mistakes.

‘I don’t want to see them win’

CTRMA says it noticed “an uptick” in similar complaints in February following TxTag’s system upgrade. As KXAN previously reported, that upgrade was plagued by technical problems.

It turns out, different agencies are transcribing license plates inconsistently when scanners have trouble reading certain characters, CTRMA officials say. The agency wants everyone to agree on a standard form for how “O’s” and “I’s” are recorded in order to reduce the chance of billing errors.

“Why not just get another plate?” asked KXAN investigator Matt Grant.

“That was suggested,” said Heyman. “But I said, ‘I don’t want to see them win.’”

CTRMA says it is dismissing Heyman’s bills and he now owes nothing. All variations of his license plate are being flagged to avoid future errors. Told the news, Heyman says he’s relieved.

“This is fantastic,” he said. “A huge thank you to Matt and everyone at KXAN. You guys are the best.”

CTRMA says it is working with TxTag to ensure similar problems don’t happen to other drivers. It is unclear how many drivers are impacted by similar license plate problems.

Stephen Heyman looks over bills and collection notices he is getting. (KXAN Photo/Richard Bowes)

The specialty plate Stephen Heyman bought for his wife. (KXAN Photo/Richard Bowes)

The specialty plate Stephen Heyman bought for his wife. (KXAN Photo/Richard Bowes)

The license plate QIDOC is confusing some license plate readers. (KXAN Photo/Richard Bowes)

Stephen Heyman drives around his neighborhood (KXAN Photo/Richard Bowes)

Do you have O,0,I,1 in your plate?

Since some scanners apparently have a difficult time differentiating between a one and the letter “I” or a zero and the letter “O,” the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles records license plates with both alpha and numeric characters, so both ways are covered, CTRMA said. That is how a bill is sent to the correct address.

License plates are used to bill drivers if they don’t have a toll transponder or the one they have isn’t working, like in Heyman’s case.

So, what can you do?

Make sure your toll transponder is working

Ask your tag provider how license plates are recorded if there is an O, 0, I or 1 in your license plate

Ask your tag provider to record your license plate with both alpha letters and numeric numbers

This will ensure that that variations of your license plate are covered

CTRMA Statement

“The Mobility Authority strives to provide excellent customer service. We understand that this situation has been time-consuming and frustrating for Mr. Heyman and other customers who found themselves in similar situations,” said CTRMA director of operations Tracie Brown. “We regret the extenuating inconvenience. We will continue discussions with our partners at TxTag to gain a comprehensive understanding of all of the changes implemented during their recent system transition to mitigate any adverse customer impacts for our mutual customer base.”

KXAN reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation, which operates TxTag, and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles for comment. This article will be updated with their responses when we hear back.